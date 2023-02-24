ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.32 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

