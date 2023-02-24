ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,824,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

NOVA opened at $17.53 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

