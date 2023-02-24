ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 218,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $54.00 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.