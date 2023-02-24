ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,103 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

