ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 5,974 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Lease Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th.

AL stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

