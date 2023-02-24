ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

