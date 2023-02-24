Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $671.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.27. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $100,563,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

