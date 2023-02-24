Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.94) to GBX 9,630 ($115.97) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

