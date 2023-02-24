Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.45. 359,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,198,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.33.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

