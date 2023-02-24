Financial Survey: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 7 0 2.58

Profitability

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 638.40%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $39.34, indicating a potential upside of 467.72%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.17% 5.58% 2.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 269.42 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -0.98 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.35 $2.15 billion $0.82 8.45

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies. The Fresenius Helios offers expertise in inpatient and outpatient care as well as in telemedicine. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius on October 1, 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

