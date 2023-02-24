First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

FBNC stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

