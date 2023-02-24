First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $848.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.96. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

