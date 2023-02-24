First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 22.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 584,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

