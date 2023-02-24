Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3,370.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of FVRR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

