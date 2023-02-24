Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JMP Securities

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Fiverr International Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.79.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
