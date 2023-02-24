Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JMP Securities

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.