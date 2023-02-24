Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 549,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 671,913 shares.The stock last traded at $42.93 and had previously closed at $44.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

