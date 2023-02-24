Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fletcher Building in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.