FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.68. Approximately 9,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5,978.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.