Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of FLR opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.