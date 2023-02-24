ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt Sells 13,163 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 13,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $260,364.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,951.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ForgeRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in ForgeRock by 12.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 180,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

