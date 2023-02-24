Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.83.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
