FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 133.2% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,231.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

