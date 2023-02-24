FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,076,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.