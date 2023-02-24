FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.9 %

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

