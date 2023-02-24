FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Indivior PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Indivior in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Indivior has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

