FY2023 EPS Estimates for Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

