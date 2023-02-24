FY2023 EPS Estimates for Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ ELBM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.58.
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
