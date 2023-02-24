FY2023 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,212.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,847 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

