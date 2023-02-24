FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.07.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

