FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.61 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

