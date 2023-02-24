FY2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increased by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.30.

TGT opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

