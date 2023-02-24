FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

