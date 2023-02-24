FY2023 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.
UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Uni-Select Trading Down 0.3 %
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
