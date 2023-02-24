FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

