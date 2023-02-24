FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issued By DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

