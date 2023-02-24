FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

KDNY opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

