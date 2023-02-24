G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.62 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976 in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

