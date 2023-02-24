Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 14,270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $66,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $491.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

