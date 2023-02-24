Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 16,250 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $67,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $50.29 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

