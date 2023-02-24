Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 39,550 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $58,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

COP opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

