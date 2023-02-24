Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $176.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

