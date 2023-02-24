Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $80,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWX stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
