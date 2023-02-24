Gabelli Funds LLC Has $103.98 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $103,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.