Gabelli Funds LLC Has $106.87 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,400 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up about 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $106,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $73.23 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

