Gabelli Funds LLC Has $147.92 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $147,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.