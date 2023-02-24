Gabelli Funds LLC Has $55.91 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 131.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 408,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $493.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.02. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

