Gabelli Funds LLC Has $56.37 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

