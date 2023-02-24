Gabelli Funds LLC Has $60.15 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in S&P Global by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $348.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.70 and a 200 day moving average of $346.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

