Gabelli Funds LLC Has $67.74 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $67,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $103.31 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.