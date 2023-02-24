Gabelli Funds LLC Has $73.07 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.43 and its 200 day moving average is $197.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

