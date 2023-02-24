Gabelli Funds LLC Has $82.16 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324,307 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $82,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

